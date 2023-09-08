Jawhar Jordan, Jamari Thrash have 2 TDs each, Louisville routs Murray State 56-0 in home opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jawhar Jordan and Jamari Thrash each scored two touchdowns, and Louisville used a slew of explosive plays to dominate Murray State 56-0 on Thursday night for its first shutout in nearly three years. Six days after rallying past Georgia Tech 39-34 in Jeff Brohm’s coaching debut, the Cardinals (2-0) were never challenged by the FCS-level Racers (1-1) in the home opener. Louisville led 28-0 at halftime, with Jack Plummer threading a crossing pass to Thrash for a 73-yard scoring play and Jordan shaking a defender near the left sideline in a 72-yard TD run. Thrash caught three passes for 82 yards. Plummer completed 16 of 22 passes for 248 yards with two interceptions on deep passes.

