Javon Small, Tucker DeVries lead West Virginia to 73-60 victory over Georgetown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Javon Small had 26 points, Tucker DeVries scored 13 of his 15 in the second half and West Virginia rallied to beat Georgetown 73-60 in the Big 12-Big East Battle. Small made 9 of 16 shots with four 3-pointers and 4 of 5 free throws for the Mountaineers (6-2), who improved to 4-0 at home. DeVries made half of his 10 shots with three 3-pointers and added seven rebounds. Toby Okani had 11 points on 5-for-8 shooting for West Virginia. Eduardo Andre came off the bench to hit both of his shots while blocking four at the other end in 16 minutes of play. Jayden Epps scored 17 to lead the Hoyas (7-2) in their first road game of the season. Thomas Sorber added 13 points and Malik Mack scored 10.

