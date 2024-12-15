Javon Small scores 27 to propel West Virginia to 84-61 victory over Bethune-Cookman

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Javon Small scored 27 to lead West Virginia to an 84-61 victory over Bethune-Cookman. Small made 7 of 15 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers and all 11 of his free throws for the Mountaineers (8-2), who have won four in a row and improved to 6-0 at home. He added six rebounds and six assists and blocked two shots. Aman Hansberry totaled 16 points and six rebounds for West Virginia. Jonathan Powell sank four 3-pointers and scored 14. Sencire Harris pitched in with 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Brayon Freeman led the Wildcats (2-8) with 14 points on 6-for-18 shooting.

