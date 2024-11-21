Javon Small scores 23 points and West Virginia routs Iona 86-43

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Javon Small scored 23 points, including five 3-pointers, Tucker DeVries added 13 points and West Virginia routed Iona 86-43. Johnathan Powell scored 11 points and Amani Hansberry had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Mountaineers. Small had five rebounds, five assists and four steals. Powell had a dunk and two 3-pointers in a 10-0 West Virginia run that gave the Mountaineers a 21-7 lead less than seven minutes into the game. West Virginia later went on a 12-0 run and in a span of eight minutes the Mountaineers stretched their lead from 11-7 to 39-17. The Mountaineers led 45-22 at halftime and their lead reached 30 when KJ Tenner hit back-to-back jumpers with 12 1/2 minutes remaining in the game. An 11-0 run made it 77-36 with 4 1/2 minutes to go.

