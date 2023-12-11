Javon Small scores 18, Oklahoma State beats Tulsa 72-57 at The Battleground 2K

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (AP) — Javon Small hit 10 of 13 from the free-throw line and scored 18 points and Quion Williams added 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting to help Oklahoma State beat Tulsa 72-57 at The Battleground 2K. Oklahoma State had lost back-to-back games to No. 15 Creighton at the Big East-Big 12 Battle on Nov. 30 and at Southern Illinois. PJ Haggerty and Tyshawn Archie scored 13 apiece to lead Tulsa. Cobe Williams added 12 and Carlous Williams 11 on 5-of-6 shooting. The Golden Hurricane made just four of its first 19 field-goal attempts as Oklahoma State, which opened the game with a 17-2 run, took a 19-point lead when Quion Williams converted a three-point play with 5:32 left in the first half.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.