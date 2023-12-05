Javier Tebas to remain as president of Spanish league. He will stay in charge until 2027

MADRID (AP) — Javier Tebas has been provisionally reelected as president of the Spanish league. Tebas was the only candidate running for the position that he first took over in 2013. He will remain in charge until 2027. The league says Tebas will be officially confirmed as president on Dec. 14. The 61-year-old lawyer has been praised for improving the finances of clubs and the league in general, and for successfully restructuring the league’s sales of television rights. One of his mains goals is to help the Spanish league cut into the global dominance of the English Premier League.

