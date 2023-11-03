Javier “Chicharito” Hernández won’t be back with LA Galaxy next season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Javier “Chicharito” Hernández won’t return to the Los Angeles Galaxy next year. His contract has ended, and the MLS team says it’s letting him go. Hernández had 39 goals and six assists while starting 71 of 82 games from 2020 to 2023 for the Galaxy. He last played in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal on June 7 when he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Hernández was a two-time MLS All-Star. Last season, he led the Galaxy with 18 goals scored.

