Javier “Chicharito” Hernández won’t be back with LA Galaxy next season

By The Associated Press
FILE - LA Galaxy forward Javier Hernández (14) and Los Angeles FC defender Jesus David Murillo (3) chase the ball during the second half of an MLS playoff soccer match Oct. 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. Hernández won’t return to the Galaxy next year. The forward's contract has ended, and the MLS team said Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, it was letting him go. As a result, the Galaxy have opened up a designated roster spot for 2024. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ringo H.W. Chiu]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Javier “Chicharito” Hernández won’t return to the Los Angeles Galaxy next year. His contract has ended, and the MLS team says it’s letting him go. Hernández had 39 goals and six assists while starting 71 of 82 games from 2020 to 2023 for the Galaxy. He last played in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal on June 7 when he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Hernández was a two-time MLS All-Star. Last season, he led the Galaxy with 18 goals scored.

