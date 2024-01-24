Javier `Chicharito’ Hernández returns to Chivas after 14 years in Europe and US

By The Associated Press
FILE - Los Angeles Galaxy forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernández reacts during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Charlotte FC in Charlotte, N.C., March 5, 2022. Chivas Guadalajara team in Mexico announced his signing on jan. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jacob Kupferman]

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Javier Hernández returned to his former Mexican club after 14 years playing in Europe and the United States, agreeing to a contract with Chivas of Guadalajara. Chicharito, now 35, played for Chivas from 2006-10 before joining Manchester United. He moved to Real Madrid in 2014-15, Bayer Leverkusen from 2015-17, West Ham from 2017-19, Sevilla in 2019-20 and the LA Galaxy from 2020-23. After 14 years away, he will wear the No. 14 he has used throughout his career. Hernández is recovering from a torn right ACL, sustained in a U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal against Salt Lake on June 7.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.