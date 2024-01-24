Javier `Chicharito’ Hernández returns to Chivas after 14 years in Europe and US

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Javier Hernández returned to his former Mexican club after 14 years playing in Europe and the United States, agreeing to a contract with Chivas of Guadalajara. Chicharito, now 35, played for Chivas from 2006-10 before joining Manchester United. He moved to Real Madrid in 2014-15, Bayer Leverkusen from 2015-17, West Ham from 2017-19, Sevilla in 2019-20 and the LA Galaxy from 2020-23. After 14 years away, he will wear the No. 14 he has used throughout his career. Hernández is recovering from a torn right ACL, sustained in a U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal against Salt Lake on June 7.

