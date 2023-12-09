Javian McCollum scores 20, No. 19 Oklahoma beats Arkansas 79-70 in Crimson & Cardinal Classic

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Javian McCollum had 20 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead undefeated No. 19 Oklahoma to a 79-70 victory over Arkansas in the third annual Crimson & Cardinal Classic. Otega Oweh scored 14 points, Rivaldo Sores added 13 points and seven rebounds and Milos Uzan finished with 11 points for Oklahoma (9-0), which won by nine-or-more points for the eighth time this season. Khalif Battle led the Razorbacks (6-4) with 13 points. Jeremiah Davenport scored 12 points.

