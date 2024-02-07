Javian McCollum leads newly unranked Oklahoma past No. 21 BYU 82-66

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Javian McCollum scored 20 points, including 15 in the second half, and Oklahoma beat No. 21 BYU 82-66 on Tuesday night. Milos Uzan had 16 points and Rivaldo Soares added 12 for Oklahoma, which dropped out of the AP Top 25 for the first time in 10 weeks on Monday. Fousseyni Traore led BYU with 21 points and Dallin Hall finished with 17 for the Cougars, who had won two straight. McCollum converted six free throws down the stretch and made a 3-pointer with 46 seconds remaining to seal the win for the Sooners.

