Jasper Stubbs wins Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in a playoff

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian Jasper Stubbs won at the second playoff hole to claim the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship. The win earns Stubbs an invitation to the 2024 Masters and a spot in next year’s British Open at Royal Troon. Stubbs finished tied with Chinese pair Sampson Zheng and Ding Wenyi at 1-over 285 at Royal Melbourne forcing a playoff. The 22-year-old Stubbs and Ding both made birdie at the tricky par-4 18th, but Zheng could only make par and was eliminated. On the second playoff hole Stubbs then put his 13-metre birdie putt to within a whisker of the hole, and when Ding’s par putt lipped out, the Australian tapped in for the win.

