Jasper Philipsen secures yet another sprint win at Tour de France, Vingegaard keeps yellow jersey

MOULINS, France (AP) — Belgian sprinter Jasper Philipsen posted a fourth stage win at this year’s Tour de France, taking his career tally to six. Even without the help of leadout man Mathieu van der Poel, the Alpecin–Deceuninck rider proved strongest in the frenetic last kilometer of Stage 11 from Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins in central France. Philipsen joins Mark Cavendish as the only active rider with at least four stage wins in a single Tour edition. Jonas Vingegaard kept his 17-second overall lead over two-time champion Tadej Pogacar.

