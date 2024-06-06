Jason Kidd has a chance to join a very small club in these NBA Finals

BOSTON (AP) — Jason Kidd won an NBA championship as a Dallas player in 2011. He now has a chance to win one as a Dallas coach, which would put him in a very small club. There are only 14 people in NBA history to win rings as both a player and a head coach. That group: Rick Carlisle, Larry Costello, Billy Cunningham, Tom Heinsohn, Red Holzman, Phil Jackson, Buddy Jeannette, K.C. Jones, Steve Kerr, Tyronn Lue, Pat Riley, Bill Russell, George Senesky and Bill Sharman.

