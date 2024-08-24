Jason Heyward gets caught in Dodgers roster crunch, leaving Freddie Freeman without his best friend

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A day after the Los Angeles Dodgers cut loose veteran outfielder Jason Heyward, the effect was being felt in the clubhouse. The 35-year-old outfielder got caught in a roster crunch that made him expendable with the return of utilityman Chris Taylor from the injured list. The move came two days after Heyward’s pinch-hit, go-ahead three run homer gave the Dodgers a 6-3 win over Seattle. Manager Dave Roberts says the players have been emotional about losing Heyward, especially first baseman Freddie Freeman who is best friends with him. Heyward provided a left-handed bat in the lineup and a respected presence who mentored younger players.

