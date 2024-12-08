Jason Edwards scores 30 points and Vanderbilt tops TCU 83-74

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jason Edwards scored 30 points off the bench and Vanderbilt defeated TCU 83-74 at the USLBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge. Neither team led by more than five points until a 9-0 run led by reserves Jaylen Carey and Tyler Tanner gave Vanderbilt a 68-58 lead with 5 1/2 minutes to go. Micah Robinson hit a 3-pointer as TCU began to close the gap. A 3-pointer by Noah Reynolds got the Horned Frogs within four points and a couple of minutes later a three-point play by Frankie Collins made it 75-71 with 50 seconds remaining. After Edwards made two free throws for a six-point Vanderbilt lead, Collins missed in the paint and the Commodores closed it out at the free-throw line.

