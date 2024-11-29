Jason Edwards scores 23, leads Vanderbilt over Tennessee Tech 87-56 for 7th straight victory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Edwards came off the bench to sink four 3-pointers and score 23, leading Vanderbilt over Tennessee Tech 87-56 for the Commodores’ seventh straight victory. Edwards hit two 3-pointers and scored 12 to guide Vanderbilt (7-1) to a 39-30 lead at halftime. Kyle Layton made two 3-pointers and scored nine to keep Tennessee Tech (4-4) within striking distance. A.J. Hoggard scored seven straight points with two layups around a 3-pointer to push Vanderbilt’s advantage to 52-36 with 15:47 left to play and the Commodores cruised from there, outscoring the Golden Eagles 48-26 after halftime. Rodney Johnson Jr. had 11 points to lead the Golden Eagles, who fell to 0-3 on the road.

