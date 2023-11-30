Jason Dufner and Kevin Chappell among 73 players in LIV Golf Promotions qualifier
Former PGA champion Jason Dufner and Kevin Chappell are among 73 players who are signed up for the LIV Golf Promotions qualifier next week in Abu Dhabi. The top three players earn a spot on the LIV Golf rosters for 2024. The PGA Tour has said they would not be suspended for playing in a qualifier but they would need a media release. No one is believed to have received one because of the tight window to apply. Still unclear is what punishment, if any, PGA Tour players would face. Dufner and Chappell received byes into the second round.Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.