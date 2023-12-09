Jason Day, Lydia Ko thrive in alternate shot and build 2-shot lead in mixed team

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Jason Day and Lydia Ko have a two-shot lead in the Grant Thornton Invitation. They are two former No. 1 players on the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour. They played the part in the tougher foursomes format. Day and Ko shot 31 on the back nine in alternate shot for 66. That gives them a two-shot lead over the teams of Lucas Glover and Leona Maguire, and Tony Finau and Nelly Korda. Lexi Thompson had a hole-in-one on the 16th. Thompson and Rickie Fowler also shot 31 on the back. But bogeys on two pars 5 left them four behind.

