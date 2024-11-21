Jason Day, Cameron Smith are up the leaderboard early in the Australian PGA’s first round

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Former British Open champion Cameron Smith and Jason Day, back Down Under for the first time in seven years, shot 4-under 67s and were two strokes off the lead midway through the first round of the Australian PGA at Royal Queensland. Smith is the 2022 British Open champion at St. Andrews and Day the 2015 U.S. PGA Championship winner. They and fellow Australian Marc Leishman were in a group behind first-round early leader Elvis Smylie, the son of former Australian tennis pro Liz Smylie, who shot 65, and Joel Girrbach of Switzerland (66). Min Woo Lee, who won last year’s tournament at Royal Queensland, shot 68 and was three strokes off the lead Thursday.

