Jasmyne Spencer’s goal gives Angel City a 1-0 win over the Kansas City Current

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (AP) — Jasmyne Spencer’s goal in the 67th minute gave Angel City a 1-0 victory over the Kansas City Current in the National Women’s Soccer League. Spencer’s left-footed shot went into the far corner and well out of Current goalkeeper Adrianna Franch’s reach. Angel City, coming off a 2-1 win over OL Reign last weekend, is undefeated in its last 10 matches across all competitions. The team moved into seventh in the league standings with the win.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.