Jasmine Suwannapura stays in the lead after two rounds of the LPGA tournament in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — First-round leader Jasmine Suwannapura trailed on the leaderboard for most of the day but emerged with a one-stroke lead going into Saturday’s third round of the Maybank Championship on the LPGA Tour. Suwannapura shot a second-round 3-under 69 for a two-round total of 12-under 132 on the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club course. Rose Zhang of the United States was in second place after a 68. She was followed by Celine Boutier of France, who had the round of the day with a 64 and was two strokes behind the leader and tied for third with Australia’s Hannah Green (70) and Peiyun Chien of Taiwan, who shot 69.

