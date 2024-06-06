Jasmine Paolini surprises herself by reaching her first Grand Slam final at the French Open

PARIS (AP) — Jasmine Paolini is struggling to believe she’s into her first Grand Slam final. She had never previously been past the fourth round at a major tournament. She beat Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 6-1 in the French Open semifinals on Thursday. The 28-year-old Italian says “it seems something impossible, you know, but it’s true.” She faces two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek in Saturday’s final, the day before the men’s final. An Italian double is still on because the Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner can reach the men’s final if he gets past Carlos Alcaraz on Friday.

