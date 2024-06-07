Jasmine Paolini reaches both the singles and doubles finals at the French Open

PARIS (AP) — Jasmine Paolini has secured her spot in the French Open women’s doubles final with partner Sara Errani after defeating Marta Kostyuk and Elena-Gabriela Ruse. In the final on Sunday, Paolini and Errani will face Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova, who eliminated Desirae Krawczyk and Caroline Dolehide on Friday. Paolini will also compete against defending champion Iga Swiatek in the singles final on Saturday. In the men’s doubles, Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic will face Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori after upsetting top-seeded Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos. The men’s doubles final is scheduled for Saturday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.