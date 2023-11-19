Jarvis scores twice in third period as Hurricanes beat Penguins 4-2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jarvis broke a tie with 8:08 remaining with his first goal in six games and then added an empty-net, power-play tally as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 on Saturday night.

Sebastian Aho and Brent Burns also scored for Carolina, which received two assists apiece from Jaccob Slavin and Teuvo Teravainen. Goalie Antti Raanta recorded 26 saves as the Hurricanes won for the fifth time in six home games this season.

“There’s a lot of battles out there,” Aho said. “It was just a great hockey game. Of course, they’re going to get their chances, their momentum.”

Sidney Crosby kept his high production going with two goals, but the Penguins lost their second game in a row following a five-game winning streak.

Tristan Jarry, playing in his fourth game in eight nights, made 30 stops for Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) sits on the ice next to the puck inside the net from a shot by Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Karl B DeBlaker

Jarvis had an active game, but it looked like he might not enter the scoring column.

“I had a lot of opportunities,” he said. “So it felt really good. I don’t know if you could tell from my celebration, I was pretty excited.”

Jarvis cut in front of Pittsburgh’s Rickard Rakell to get position in the slot to redirect Slavin’s pass for the go-ahead goal. His empty-netter came with 38 seconds left. He has seven goals this season, but the pair Saturday were his first two on home ice.

“Confidence, he certainly doesn’t lack any of that,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said.

Jarvis, Aho and Burns also had assists. Carolina has at least one power-play goal in 12 of 17 games this season.

The Penguins were 0-for-2 on power plays, a troublesome spot for coach Mike Sullivan.

“I thought we struggled on the entry,” Sullivan said. “So we didn’t have a whole lot of zone time. For me, that was the biggest thing. … So it’s hard to score when you’re not in the offensive zone.”

Crosby has 12 goals this season, with seven of those coming in the last six games. He got behind the Carolina defense for a relatively simple tally off Jake Guentzel’s pass for his first of the night.

Crosby’s second goal came on a rebound with 10:44 remaining in regulation. He has three multi-goal games this season and a streak of 11 games with a point.

Burns scored on a slap shot just a couple of seconds after a power play expired for his fourth goal of the season and second in three games.

Leading 2-1 in the third, Carolina winger Andrei Svechnikov appeared to have his first goal of the season but it was wiped out on video review when the Penguins used a challenge that showed that the Hurricanes were offside.

“We didn’t have any lulls in (that game),” Brind’Amour said. “We could have easily dropped our heads when we get a goal that’s called back.”

The Penguins tied it on Crosby’s second goal less than a minute later. With an assist on the goal, Kris Letang became the 10th NHL defenseman to reach 700 career points with the same team.

The Hurricanes felt good about how the rest of the game went.

“That last eight minutes, we kind of shut them down,” Raanta said.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Home Sunday vs. Vegas.

Hurricanes: Home Wednesday vs. Tampa Bay.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.