Jarvis delivers in 9th, Alabama edges Nicholls 4-3 in regional nightcap

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jim Jarvis singled home the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and top-seeded Alabama rallied four times to beat Nicholls 4-3 in the nightcap of the Tuscaloosa Regional. The Crimson Tide (41-19) never led until the final inning, coming from behind to tie the score three different times before Jarvis delivered the winner in a game that ended at 12:45 a.m. local time. Alabama advances to play Troy on Saturday. The Trojans beat Boston College 11-10 in an opener that was delayed more than two hours in the second inning by rain. Nicholls will play an elimination game against BC in the first game of the day.

