Jarrod Bowen signs new 7-year contract with West Ham to commit future to London club

LONDON (AP) — West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen has signed a new seven-year contract to stay at the London club until 2030. Bowen has emerged as one of West Ham’s key players and was recalled to the England squad for the upcoming matches against Australia and Italy. The 26-year-old winger has scored 45 goals in 166 appearances for the Hammers since joining from Hull in 2020, including the winner in the Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina in June. West Ham manager David Moyes said after West Ham’s draw with Newcastle on Sunday that the contract extension was “great news” for the club.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.