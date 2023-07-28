Jarrett remains the leader of Falcons defense, even after offseason makeover

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Grady Jarrett remains the clear leader on the Atlanta Falcons’ defense, even following an offseason makeover that could produce six new starters. One of the newcomers, defensive tackle David Onyemata, says Jarrett has been the leader “from the get-go.” Onyemata says there is “no question” Jarrett carries the lead role. Jarrett, entering his ninth season, is a two-time Pro Bowl selection. The Falcons used free agency to find help for Jarrett. Atlanta is looking to end a streak of five straight losing seasons. Jarrett says he’s excited by the offseason changes on defense.

