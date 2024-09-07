Jarrett Guest and Landon Ruggieri connect on 3 TDs in Bryant’s victory over DII Franklin Pierce

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Jarrett Guest passed for 282 yards and connected with Landon Ruggieri for three touchdowns in Bryant’s 21-17 victory over Division II Franklin Pierce. Bryant trailed 17-14 midway through the fourth quarter before Fabrice Mukendi highlighted a 10-play drive with an 18-yard run and Ruggieri capped it with a 9-yard TD reception with 4:02 left. Franklin Pierce turned it over on downs before Bryant was forced to punt with 1:58 left to give the Ravens one more chance at a winning drive. Adrian Parker found Joziah Gonzalez for a 22-yard grab on third down and he also completed a 16-yard pass on third-and-15. The Ravens got to their 46 before two incompletions ended the threat.

