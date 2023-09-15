Jarred Vanderbilt gets 4-year contract extension from the Lakers, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a four-year, $48 million contract extension with forward Jarred Vanderbilt. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Lakers haven’t announced the long-term deal with their defensive specialist. The contract includes a player option in the fourth year. The Lakers acquired Vanderbilt from Utah in February, and he quickly became a key contributor during their impressive late-season run to the Western Conference finals.

