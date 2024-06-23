Jarred Kelenic thriving as Braves’ replacement for Ronald Acuña Jr. as leadoff batter

NEW YORK (AP) — Jarred Kelenic has taken to hitting at the top of the Atlanta Braves’ batting order. Moved to leadoff as the replacement for injured star Ronald Acuña Jr., Kelenic homered and drove in two runs in a 3-1 win over the New York Yankees. Kelenic is hitting .324 with three homers and six RBIs in eight games since moving to the leadoff spot.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.