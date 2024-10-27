Jarquez Hunter rushes for career-high 278 yards, 2 touchdowns to rally Auburn past Kentucky 24-10

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Jarquez Hunter had career highs of 278 yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the third quarter, Payton Thorne passed for 172 yards and a score and Auburn rallied from a 10-0 deficit with 24 unanswered points to beat Kentucky 24-10 on Saturday night. Hunter put Auburn up 17-10 with a 2-yard scoring run midway through the third before blasting a 45-yard TD early in the fourth for a 14-point cushion. Thorne’s 6-yard TD pass in the second quarter started the comeback as they outgained Kentucky 498-224, with 452 coming over the final three quarters.

