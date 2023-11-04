Jarquez Hunter runs for 2 TDs in 1st quarter as Auburn beats Vandy 31-15

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jarquez Hunter ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter, and Auburn never trailed Saturday in beating Vanderbilt 31-15 for the Tigers’ second straight victory. Auburn now has strung together consecutive Southeastern Conference wins after snapping a four-game skid overall. Hunter finished with a career-high 183 yards rushing on 19 carries. Payton Thorne threw for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Auburn outgained Vandy 424-266. The Tigers also had five sacks. Nehemiah Pritchett’s interception with 1:50 left sealed the win. Vanderbilt now is the SEC’s lone winless team in league play after Arkansas’ overtime win at Florida.

