Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis is more than Philly’s favorite boxer. He’s the 147-pound champion who wants more

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia native Jaron Ennis is set to defend his welterweight championship on Saturday night against Ukrainian Karen Chukhadzhian at the Wells Fargo Center. The 27-year-old Ennis is fighting for the second time this year in the Philly arena that serves as home to the 76ers and Flyers. Ennis is 32-0 with one no-contest. It’s a rematch from their January 2023 fight that Ennis won by unanimous decision. Ennis defended the welterweight title later that year against Roiman Villa in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and defeated David Avanesyan this year in his Philly homecoming.

