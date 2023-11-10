Jaromir Jagr’s NHL journey began in Pittsburgh. It will end with the club retiring his No. 68

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jaromir Jagr’s familiar No. 68 is heading to the rafters at PPG Paints Arena. The Pittsburgh Penguins say they will retire Jagr’s number before a visit from the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 18. Jagr spent the first 11 of his 24 seasons in the NHL in Pittsburgh, helping the Penguins win the Stanley Cup in 1991 and 1992. Jagr collected 439 goals and 640 assists in 806 regular-season games with the Penguins from 1990 to 2001. He still remains in the top five in franchise history in games played (fifth), points (fourth), goals (fourth) and assists (fourth).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.