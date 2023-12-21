Jaromir Jagr enters Czech league action at age 51

By The Associated Press
FILE - Jaromir Jagr controls the puck during a training session with the Kladno Knights hockey club in Kladno, Czech Republic, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. On Wednesday Dec. 20, 2023, the 51-year old winger made his season debut for his hometown club Kladno Knights in the Czech league in what was his return to action in the 36th professional season. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek/File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Petr David Josek]

PRAGUE (AP) — Jaromir Jagr has made his ice hockey season debut at age 51 for his hometown club Kladno Knights in the Czech league. Jagr began his 36th professional season with an assist to help Kladno come back from 3-0 down at league leader Pardubice. Kladno eventually lost 4-3. Jagr skated for 13 minutes, 44 seconds. He didn’t talk to reporters after the game but coach Otakar Vejvoda called his contribution “excellent.” His return is expected to be a boost for Kladno, which is second to last on the table. He has started the season in Kladno’s 26th game, but late starts are not uncommon for Jagr, who entered last season in game No. 27.

