Jaromir Jagr enters Czech league action at age 51

PRAGUE (AP) — Jaromir Jagr has made his ice hockey season debut at age 51 for his hometown club Kladno Knights in the Czech league. Jagr began his 36th professional season with an assist to help Kladno come back from 3-0 down at league leader Pardubice. Kladno eventually lost 4-3. Jagr skated for 13 minutes, 44 seconds. He didn’t talk to reporters after the game but coach Otakar Vejvoda called his contribution “excellent.” His return is expected to be a boost for Kladno, which is second to last on the table. He has started the season in Kladno’s 26th game, but late starts are not uncommon for Jagr, who entered last season in game No. 27.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.