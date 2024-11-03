Jaren Jackson Jr. scores 27 points in the Grizzlies’ 124-107 victory over the 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 27 points and the Memphis Grizzlies rolled to a 124-107 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

Jay Huff added 20 points, and Ja Morant had 18. The Grizzlies have won two straight road games to improve to 4-3.

Tyrese Maxey scored 23 points for Philadelphia. The 76ers lost for the fourth time in five games and fell to 0-3 at home.

The Grizzlies outrebounded the 76ers 52-33. They had a 70-34 margin in the paint, taking advantage of Philadelphia star Joel Embiid’s absence.

Takeaways

Grizzlies: Memphis has have taken advantage of both Milwaukee and Philadelphia’s early seasons woes by playing a balanced game that compliments Morant’s skill.

76ers: Philadelphia’s lack of skill players without Embiid and Paul George in the lineup continues to show itself as defenses find way to key on Maxey.

Key moment

The Grizzlies owned the middle two quarters, outscoring the Sixers 68-47 in that stretch while shooting 56.5% and holding Philadelphia to 34.9%.

Up next

Memphis is at Brooklyn on Monday night, while Philadelphia starts a three-game West Coast trip at Phoenix on Monday night.

