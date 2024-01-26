Jared Walsh among 3 players to sign minor league deals with World Series champion Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Former All-Star slugger Jared Walsh and utility infielder Matt Duffy have signed minor league contracts with the Texas Rangers that include invitations to big league spring training. The defending World Series champions also announced a similar deal Thursday with left-hander Blake Taylor. Walsh was an All-Star in 2021, when he set career highs with 29 homers and 98 RBIs as a first baseman for the Angels. The left-handed hitter played only 39 games with Los Angeles last year after starting the season on the injured list because of debilitating symptoms that led to headaches and insomnia. Texas listed Walsh as an outfielder, though only 28 of his 313 starts over the past five seasons with the Angels came in the outfield.

