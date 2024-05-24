Jared Jones and Jake Brown each homer, LSU rallies, beats South Carolina at SEC tourney

Jared Jones and Jake Brown each hit a home run, Steven Milam went 4 for 5 with two RBIs as No. 11 seed LSU rallied and beat South Carolina 11-10. No. 10 seed South Carolina plays third-seeded Kentucky in an elimination game Friday and the winner advances to take on LSU (39-20) in the semifinals. Alec Milazzo’s sacrifice fly drove in pinch-runner Paxton Kling and Michael Braswell III followed with a two-out single down the line in left that scored Brown and made it 11-10. Cole Messina went 2 for 4 with six RBIs — including a grand slam — for South Carolina (35-22).

