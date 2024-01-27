‘Jared Goff!’ chants break out at sporting events across Michigan ahead of Lions-49ers game

DETROIT (AP) — Fans at sporting events across the state of Michigan have been breaking out into chants of “Jared Goff! Jared Goff!” ahead of the Lions’ NFC championship matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. With the Pistons down a point in the third quarter on Saturday, fans decided the time was ripe to chant the Detroit quarterback’s name. Likewise when the Red Wings were up three goals in the third period on Thursday night. The chant also has been heard at Michigan, Western Michigan and Grand Rapids Griffins hockey games, as well as at a high school cheer competition. Goff called it “a little different” when asked about it Friday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.