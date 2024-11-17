Jared Goff and NFC-leading Lions score at will in 52-6 win over Jaguars

DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his four touchdown passes to Amon-Ra St. Brown, David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs combined for three rushing touchdowns, and the Detroit Lions routed the Jacksonville Jaguars 52-6 on Sunday.

The NFC-leading Lions (9-1) have won eight straight and nine of their first 10 games in a season for the first time since 1934.

Detroit’s winning margin of 46 points was the largest in franchise history, and it handed Jacksonville its biggest-ever defeat. The Lions also set a franchise record in total yards with 644.

The Jaguars (2-9) have lost four consecutive games for the second time this season and 14 of 17 since last year, a series of slumps that may cost coach Doug Pederson his job.

Jacksonville rookie Cam Little made a career-best 59-yard field goal on the game-opening drive and closed the first half with another field goal.

In between those kicks, the Lions scored four touchdowns to take a 28-3 lead, and they didn’t take it easy on the Jags after halftime.

Montgomery started the scoring barrage with a 2-yard run and Gibbs followed with a 1-yard run in the second quarter. Montgomery had a 6-yard run for his second score and Goff threw a 27-yard pass to St. Brown in the second quarter, extending the receiver’s franchise record with a touchdown catch to eight straight games.

The Lions didn’t take their foot off the gas in the Motor City, going ahead 49-6 early in the fourth quarter after Goff threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams, a 5-yarder to Brock Wright and a 9-yard strike to St. Brown on the right side of the end zone.

Goff finished 24 of 29 for 412 yards and four touchdowns. He had a perfect passer rating, a week after his career-high five interceptions didn’t stop Detroit from rallying from a 16-point deficit to beat AFC South-leading Houston.

St. Brown (161) and Williams (124) had single-game highs for yards receiving. Montgomery and Gibbs combined for 218 yards of offense.

Hendon Hooker gave Goff a break midway through the fourth and set up Jake Bates’ 54-yard field goal. Detroit ran out the clock in the final minutes, mercifully choosing not to score again.

Detroit’s defense got a boost from newly acquired end Za’Darius Smith, who had a sack in his debut with the franchise.

Jacksonville’s Mac Jones struggled, starting for a second straight week in place of the injured Trevor Lawrence. He was 17 of 29 for 138 yards yards and was picked off near Detroit’s end zone late in the third quarter, floating a pass that Kerby Joseph took advantage of for his seventh interception this season.

Injuries

Jag: Lawrence (shoulder) missed his second straight game and RB Tank Bigsby (ankle) was also inactive. CB Tyson Campbell (shoulder), C Mitch Morse (eye) and WR Gabe Davis (knee) were hurt during the game.

Lions: LB Alex Anzalone left the game with a forearm injury, CB Carlton Davis played sparingly after having a hand injury earlier in the week and TE Sam LaPorta (shoulder) was inactive.

Up next

The Jags have a bye before hosting Houston on Dec. 1, and question becomes whether Pederson still has a job when they return.

The Lions play at Indianapolis on Sunday.

