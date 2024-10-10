Jared Goff and Lions visit Cowboys with QB coming off record 18-for-18 game

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions visit the Dallas Cowboys with the quarterback coming off a record 18-for-18 game. Goff’s overall streak going into Sunday’s meeting is 19 consecutive completions. That’s six shy of the NFL record. These teams see each other again at AT&T Stadium about nine months after Detroit had a 2-point conversion incorrectly disallowed in the final seconds of a 20-19 loss. The defeat cost the Lions a shot at the top seed in the NFC. They lost at San Francisco in the conference championship game.

