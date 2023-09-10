Jared Brown has 2 TDs to help push Coastal Carolina past Jacksonville State 30-16

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Jared Brown accounted for a pair of touchdowns in the second half to help Coastal Carolina pull away from Jacksonville State 30-16. Grayson McCall tossed a 48-yard touchdown pass to Brown that stretched the Chanticleers’ lead to 23-9 late in the third quarter. Brown broke loose for a 77-yard touchdown run with 12:16 left that capped the scoring for Coastal Carolina (1-1). Zion Webb completed 9 of 18 passes for 150 yards for Jacksonville State (2-1).

