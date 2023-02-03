Jaquez leads No. 9 UCLA past Washington to end 2-game skid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Amari Bailey scored 13 points and No. 9 UCLA beat Washington 70-61. UCLA completed a season sweep of Washington and stopped a two-game skid that had followed a 14-game winning streak. The Bruins also remained in first place in the conference standings. UCLA dominated inside and defensively in the first half, scoring 26 of its first 30 points in the paint. Keion Brooks Jr. led Washington with 23 points.

