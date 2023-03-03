Jaquez Jr. scores 26 as No. 4 UCLA beats Arizona State 79-61

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 26 points as fourth-ranked UCLA pulled away in the second half to defeat Arizona State 79-61 Thursday night. Tyger Campbell added 16 points and Jaylen Clark 15 for the regular-season Pac-12 champion Bruins, who have won nine straight as they continue their bid for a top seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. DJ Horne had 13 points and Warren Washington added 12 for the Sun Devils.

