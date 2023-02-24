Jaquez Jr. leads No. 4 UCLA to 78-71 win over Utah

By MATTHEW COLES The Associated Press
Utah center Branden Carlson (35) drives to the basket against UCLA forward Adem Bona (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Swinger]

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half and Tyger Campbell added 18 to lift No. 4 UCLA to a 78-71 win over Utah. Jaquez, who was UCLA’s only effective offensive player in the second half, made a 3-pointer with 1:03 remaining to seal the win just moments after Campbell made a 3 from the corner. UCLA (24-4, 15-2 Pac-12) has won seven in a row despite giving up more than 70 points for just the fourth time this season. Mike Saunders Jr. came off the bench to score a career-high 25 points for Utah (17-12, 10-8 Pac-12), which has lost three in a row.

