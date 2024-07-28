Japan’s Yoshizawa and Akama win top 2 spots in street skateboarding at Paris Games, Leal gets bronze

PARIS (AP) — Coco Yoshizawa and Liz Akama of Japan took gold and silver in women’s street skateboarding at the Paris Olympics Sunday and Brazil’s Rayssa Leal got bronze to win her second medal in the sport. Akama was in first place after landing her first two tricks before Yoshizawa slid down the big rails on the course on her fourth trick attempt, earning a score of 96.49 to pass her teammate. The trick, which elicited gasps from the crowd, was given the highest score of the day.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.