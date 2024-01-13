Japan’s Yoshimi Yamashita becomes the first female referee at the Asian Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Yoshimi Yamashita became the first female referee at the Asian Cup when she handled the game between Australia and India. The Japanese official was joined by two female assistants — compatriots Makoto Bozono and Naomi Teshirogi — for the Group B game at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan. The Asian Football Confederation described it as a “landmark appointment.” Yamashita earned her FIFA refereeing badge in 2015 and was Japan’s first professional female referee. She has officiated games in her country’s top division, the AFC Cup, Asian Champions League, Women’s World Cup and the summer Olympics.

