Japan’s top rugby competition bucks trends, continues to grow as the game faces headwinds elsewhere
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — As professional rugby teams and tournaments around the world contend with tough financial headwinds Japan continues to buck the trend, experiencing historic growth both in teams and crowds. The Japan Rugby League One competition will add three new clubs next season, growing to 26 teams over three divisions.
