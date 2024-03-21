Japan’s Shoma Uno places first in men’s short program at world figure skating event

MONTREAL (AP) — Japan’s Shoma Uno placed first in the men’s short program Thursday at the world figure skating championships. Uno, the two-time defending champion, led the pack with a 107.72 score at the Bell Centre. Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama — the 2022 Olympic silver medalist — was second ahead of American Ilia Malinin. Jason Brown, who won the bronze medal with the American team at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games, placed fourth. Camden Pulkinen of New York was 17th.

