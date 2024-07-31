Japan’s Shinnosuke Oka wins men’s all-around title. Defending Olympic champion Hashimoto falters

PARIS (AP) — Shinnosuke Oka of Japan has won the men’s all-around title at the Paris Olympics, upsetting the two main favorites. The former junior world champion won with a total of 86.832 points ahead of Zhang Boheng and Xiao Ruoteng, both of China. Defending Olympic champion Daiki Hashimoto of Japan fell during his pommel horse routine, finishing sixth. Along with Hashimoto, Zhang was the other top contender, but he got off a shaky start on the floor exercise that cost him the gold medal despite a strong finish.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.